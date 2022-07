India Squad For West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan To Lead; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah Rested | SEE Full Squad

India Squad For West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan To Lead; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Jasprit Bumrah Rested |

India tour of West Indies: The All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to rest India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the three-match ODI series against West Indies to be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The selectors pick ed Shikhar Dhawan to lead the team as Hardik Pandya seems to have been rested as well along with wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant.

Ravindra Jadeja has been chosen as the vice-captain of the side as the three-match ODI series kicks off on Friday, 22nd July 2022. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series – the squad for which is yet to be announced.

India ODI squad for West Indies tour:

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

India Schedule For ODI Series vs West Indies

Date Match Time (IST) Jul-22 WI vs IND 1st ODI 7:00 PM Jul-24 WI vs IND 2nd ODI 7:00 PM Jul-27 WI vs IND 3rd ODI

India Schedule For T20I Series vs West Indies