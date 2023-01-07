New Delhi: After the end of T20I series, India and Sri Lanka will face each other in three-match ODI series. The 50-over assignment will start on January 10 in Guwahati and the next two matches will take place in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram on January 12 and 15. Rohit Sharma will return to lead India in the ODI matches and along with him Jasprit Bumrah will also make a comeback after more than three months break. The T20I series turned out be an exciting one between India and Sri Lanka and the same is expected in ODIs as well. Ahead of the start of ODI matches, here’s a look at 10 players who are likely to dominate the show.

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma will return to the Indian team after missing the previous two bilateral matches due to a finger injury. He will captain the ODI team.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah was added to the ODI squad on January 3 after initially not being considered for selection. He last played for India in September 2022.

Ishan Kishan: In the last ODI match that India played, Ishan Kishan scored a double century. He would like to build on that show. Along with Rohit, he will be India’s first choice opener.

Virat Kohli: Like Ishan, Virat also impressed in India’s last ODI match. He scored a century against Bangladesh on December 10, 2022.

KL Rahul: KL Rahul is struggling with his form these days but was still selected in the ODI squad. He would want to make the most of this opportunity by scoring big runs.

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer was India’s leading run scorer in ODIs and overall as well in 2022. He would like to maintain that form in 2023 as well.

Dasun Shanaka: Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka impressed with his stunning performance in T20Is. In ODIs as well, he will be a big threat to India.

Wanindu Hasaranga: Hasaranga is among the world’s best cricketers at present. After an average show in T20Is, he would want to bounce back in the ODIs and deliver a good performance.

Pathum Nissanka: Nissanka was Sri Lanka’s leading run-scorer in one-day internationals in 2022. In 11 matches, he scored a total of 491 runs.

Kusal Mendis: Kusal Mendis is the backbone of Sri Lanka’s batting unit. The wicketkeeper-batsman will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders in the three-match ODI series.