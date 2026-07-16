India suffer batting collapse despite Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer fifties in second ODI

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule India 214/8 (42.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.10) Last Wicket: Gurnoor Brar c Gus Atkinson b Saqib Mahmood 7 (15) - 210/8 in 40.2 Over Shreyas Iyer 66 * (68) 5x4, 2x6 Jasprit Bumrah 2 (7) 0x4, 0x6 Gus Atkinson (7.6-1-49-1) * Saqib Mahmood (8-1-34-2)

The second ODI match of the series between India and England is being played. The Indian team got the chance to bat first in this important match as they are looking for their second consecutive win in the ODI series. On the other hand, the hosts are looking to make the series more interesting by winning this game.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

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England had won the toss and decided to bowl first. In this second game, for the Indian team, their star opening pair, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, opened the innings and gave a solid start to the team by smashing some good boundaries, which helped them to put pressure on England bowlers and also made them less confident.

Indian captain Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave a superb start to the innings. After their dismissals, star players Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer handled the situations very carefully by launching an attacking innings and incredible shots on England’s bowling-attack. Speaking about their scores, Virat Kohli played a dominating innings and produced a 65-run innings off 66 balls, including 8 fours. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer is still batting unbeaten on 61 runs off 60 balls.

However, Team India is facing serious problems with their batters as in this match, star players like Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube failed to showcase their impact and magic in the match and surrendered their innings to England’s bowling lineup. The coaches and selectors need to solve the issue as the team also suffered the same problem in the T20I series.

Before this batting collapse, the Indian team were heading to a good total. Meanwhile, these blunders by the batters led them to the score of 205/7 after 39 overs. For the England team, each bowler contributed their best, especially Jofra Archer, who succeeded in taking a three-wicket haul.