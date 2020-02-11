New Zealand completed a rare ODI series whitewash of India when they beat them at the Bay Oval in the third and final match on Saturday. Chasing 297, fifties from Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill and Colin de Grandhomme, helped the hosts overhaul the target comfortably for a five-wicket win.

This was the third time in their history that India have suffered a whitewash in a series of three or more ODIs.

The first time they had failed to win an single ODI in a bilateral series was against West Indies in 1983/4 at home. The five-match series ended in the favour of Clive Lloyd-led West Indies against the then world champion India who had beaten them in a thrilling finale at Lord’s earlier in 1983.

Five years later, West Indies produced a repeat of their dominating show, this time as hosts, beating India 5-0 in 1988.

It took another 31 years before India would suffer the ignominy of finding themselves at the wrong end of a clean sweep, against New Zealand on their ongoing tour. They had started the tour on an excellent note with a 5-0 sweep of the T20I series before the hosts balanced the ledger in the ODIs.

South Africa though had come closer to beating them 5-0 in an ODI series but the first match was abandoned due to rain following which they registered four straight wins at home in 2006.

This is also the first time that New Zealand, the two-time ODI World cup runners-up, have beaten clean swept India in the format.

Virat Kohli is the third India captain to have presided over the proceedings after Kapil Dev and Dilip Vengsarkar in an ODI series whitewash.