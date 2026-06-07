India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer lights up Wankhede with match-winning knock in T20 Mumbai League

The T20 Mumbai League 2026 had already served up some quality cricket and here was another exciting clash between two star-studded sides for the fans at the Wankhede Stadium. With several Indian internationals on show and over 21,000 people in attendance, the match once again highlighted the growing popularity and competitive nature of Mumbai’s premier domestic T20 competition.

Also Read: Why Shreyas Iyer replace Suryakumar Yadav as Team India’s T20I captain? Here are the top three reasons

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Star-studded clash at packed Wankhede

Some of the biggest names in Indian cricket featured in the marquee clash. India captain Rohit Sharma, who is also the face of the tournament, was present at the venue, while Suryakumar Yadav and newly-appointed India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer featured for their respective teams.

A crowd of 21,708 fans turned up at the Wankhede Stadium and were treated to an entertaining contest between SOBO Mumbai Falcons and Triumph Knights Mumbai North East.

Suryakumar Yadav leads Knights’ fightback

Batting first, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East found themselves under pressure after losing early wickets.

Suryakumar Yadav once again displayed his class with a fluent 48 off just 24 deliveries. During his stay at the crease, his innings had three fours and four sixes as he looked in complete control.

The star batter stitched together a valuable 56-run partnership with Nutan Goel, who contributed 34 runs and helped steady the innings after the early setbacks.

But the Falcons bowlers got things back nicely in the second half of the innings and did not allow the Knights to post a bigger total.

Prathamesh Dake shines with four wickets

The standout performer with the ball was Prathamesh Dake, who delivered a match-winning spell for the Falcons.

The pacer took four wickets and kept breaking crucial partnerships to restrict Triumph Knights Mumbai North East to 147/8 in their 20 overs.

His efforts ensured the Falcons entered the chase with the upper hand.

Shreyas Iyer powers Falcons to second win

Chasing 148, SOBO Mumbai Falcons suffered an early setback after both openers were dismissed with only 41 runs on the board.

That brought Shreyas Iyer to the crease as an Impact Player, and the India T20I captain immediately changed the momentum of the match.

Iyer attacked from the outset, finding boundaries regularly and taking control of the chase. He first added 33 runs alongside Gautam Waghela before continuing to dominate the bowling attack.

The right-hander reached his half-century in style with a huge six over deep midwicket and kept the required rate comfortably under control throughout his innings.

Falcons complete comfortable chase

Parikshit Valsangkar eventually dismissed Iyer for a brilliant 61 off 36 balls, an innings that featured five boundaries and four sixes.

By then, however, the Falcons were firmly in command. Akash Parkar finished the game with a six as SOBO Mumbai Falcons chased down the target in just 16.4 overs, securing a convincing five-wicket victory and their second win of the season.

Brief Scores

Triumph Knights Mumbai North East: 147/8 in 20 overs

(Suryakumar Yadav 48, Nutan Goel 34; Prathamesh Dake 4/30)

SOBO Mumbai Falcons: 149/5 in 16.4 overs

(Shreyas Iyer 61, Gautam Waghela 26)

SOBO Mumbai Falcons won by five wickets.