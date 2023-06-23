India Test And ODI Squad For West Indies Tour Announced; Sanju Samson Included, Cheteshwar Pujara Dropped
The BCCI has annouced the India squad for the Test and ODI series against West Indies. Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the Test squad.
New Delhi: The BCCI has announced the India squad for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies. Cheteshwar Pujara, who had a torrid outing in the World Test Championship final has been dropped from the Test squad. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has received a call-up for the ODI squad.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been included in the India squad for the Test and ODI series. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has also earned the India cap for the Test series. Pacer Mukesh Kumar is another new face in the Indian Test squad. Ace pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been leading the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the tour. The Test squad also sees Ajinkya Rahane retain his place in the team while Naveen Saini returning. Umesh Yadav who played in the WTC final has been dropped.
The Test series gets underway in Dominica from July 12. The second Test will be played from July 20 at Queen's Park Oval in Port-of-Spain. India won their previous Test series in the Caribbean 2-0 in 2019.
ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.
TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.
COMMENTS