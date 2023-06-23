New Delhi: The BCCI has announced the India squad for the Test and ODI series against the West Indies. Cheteshwar Pujara, who had a torrid outing in the World Test Championship final has been dropped from the Test squad. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has received a call-up for the ODI squad.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has also been included in the India squad for the Test and ODI series. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal has also earned the India cap for the Test series. Pacer Mukesh Kumar is another new face in the Indian Test squad. Ace pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been leading the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah has been rested from the tour. The Test squad also sees Ajinkya Rahane retain his place in the team while Naveen Saini returning. Umesh Yadav who played in the WTC final has been dropped.