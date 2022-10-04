India To Face Pakistan In Women’s T20 World Cup On 12 Feb

New Delhi: ICC have announced the schedule for the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa next year with Bangladesh and Ireland filling the last two spots after the qualifiers in the 10-team tournament. The India women’s team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12 in their opening match of the tournament.

The clash in Group B at Newlands, Cape Town will be followed by India taking on West Indies in their second match on February 15. The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will begin on 10 February 2023 with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha will host the matches in the tournament with the knockout matches set to be played in Cape Town.

The final will be held on 26 February 2023 with a reserve day available on the 27th in case of major interruptions in play on the designated date.Five-time title winners and defending champions Australia are grouped alongside their Trans-Tasmanian rivals New Zealand and hosts South Africa in Group 1 for the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2023.

Former India captain Mithali Raj, who is an ICC Ambassador, said she was really excited about the tournament being held in South Africa. She said, “The announcement of the schedule takes us one step closer to the Women’s T20 World Cup. This has been a fantastic period for the growth of the women’s game, and I am sure fans in South Africa will be out in huge numbers to support the players.”

“I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to participate in ICC tournaments over the years and know what they mean to players globally. I can’t wait to watch some fast-paced, high-energy cricket and closely-fought, exciting matches,” she added.

Group 1 also has Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, who recently won the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 final by beating Ireland, the other qualified team who are in Group 2.

Ireland join England, India, West Indies and Pakistan in Group 2. In the group games, which run until 21 February, each team will take on the other four teams in their group once. The top two teams in each group at the end of the group stage play the semi-finals.