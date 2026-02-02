India to follow ICC guidelines, will travel to Sri Lanka amid Pakistan boycott

ICC has issued a strong warning to PCB over Pakistan’s decision to skip the India clash at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Indian cricket team

Even as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that its team will skip the Group A T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India on February 15 in Colombo, the Indian squad is set to travel to Sri Lanka, following ICC guidelines and awaiting the match referee’s official decision.

India to adhere to ICC Protocol

According to ANI reports, the BCCI source has confirmed that the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team will arrive in Colombo regardless of PCB’s announcement. The squad will comply with all ICC-mandated procedures, including scheduled practice sessions and attending the pre-match press conference at the R Premadasa Stadium.

“Team India will travel to Sri Lanka and follow ICC protocol. They will practise as scheduled, do the press conference, reach the stadium on time, and wait for the match referee to call off the match,” a source said.

How a walkover is determined

Under ICC playing conditions, a walkover is only awarded if a team fails to appear at the ground for the coin toss. In this scenario, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to walk out for the toss.

If Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha does not take the field, the match referee will award India a walkover, granting the team two points in the tournament standings.

Why Pakistan is boycotting the India match

The decision comes in the backdrop of Bangladesh being removed from the T20 World Cup after refusing to travel to India due to security concerns. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested the ICC to relocate their matches, but the governing body refused to alter the schedule and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland.

Pakistan’s move is widely seen as a gesture of solidarity with Bangladesh following that development.

ICC warns PCB over potential consequences

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s stance and warned that selective participation could lead to punitive action.

In a strongly worded statement, the ICC said: “The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” the world body further added.

Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar