Independence Day special: India’s Top Three Wins Over England

India have always been a tough competitor against England on the sporting field. They have registered many famous victories on the international level to win trophies. Let’s take a look at India’s top three victories over England in the sporting arena.

CRICKET

Who can forget the thumping victory of the Indian cricket team led by Saurav Ganguly against England in the Natwest Final 2002 at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. The men in blue played with their full strength and Sourav Ganguly registered the match in the history of books by waving his jersey from the Lord’s balcony.

Under the captaincy of Ganguly, the Men in Blue won four of their five league games in the tri-series between India, England and Sri Lanka. The face-off against the hosts created a little bit of pressure on the team but the exceptional efforts of the team and the aggressive approach shown by the Indian skipper took the side to the historic Natwest Trophy.

While England batting first, opener Marcus Trescothick and skipper Naseer Hussain scored their centuries with 109 in 100 balls and 115 in 128 balls respectively. Among others, Andrew Flintoff gave his input and scored 40 runs for his team. With these dominant knocks, the English team gave a target of 325 runs to its competitor.

From the Indian side, Virender Sehwag and Ganguly made a partnership of 106 runs while chasing the total. Later, Alex Tudor took Ganguly’s wicket at when the player was at 60 off 43 deliveries and Sehwag missed his half-century by 5 runs as Ashley Giles took his wicket after he scored 45 off 49 balls. The middle order which included Sachin Tendulkar didn’t perform well. Young guns Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif then took command over the inning when India had lost 5 wickets at 146. The duo stitched the partnership of 121 runs with both of them completing their fifties.

Zaheer Khan and Kaif took the final runs as India registered a massive victory against England at their home ground.

Hockey

India Hockey Team will always be remembered for their first-ever gold medal win at Olympics as an independent country. Before this historic win on 12 August 1948, India had already registered podium finishes in 1928, 1932 and 1936 when the nation was under the rule of the British empire.

The Indian men’s hockey team then registered a historic 4-0 triumph over Great Britain 362 days after getting independence. Prior to the tournament, the Britishers had refused to play against India as they once ruled them but in the final, they had no choice but to battle it out for the ultimate glory.

It was a packed Wembley Stadium with the English fans on top of their voice but the Indians played with all their hearts and emerged as eventual winners. Free from British Raj, those eleven men united a whole nation and gave them a proud moment to celebrate. The moment was celebrated across the country as it marked an independent India’s first major win at the prestigious event.

The Wembley Stadium filled with English fans witnessed the phenomenal game shown by the Indian players who united the whole nation and became a reason for their celebration. Balbir Singh showed his exemplary performance while he was making his Olympics debut in the same edition. He smashed two goals for India and the other two were scored by Tarlocahn Singh and Pat Jansen.

India defeated Argentina and Austria by 9-1 and 8-0 respectively before knocking out Spain in the semi-finals and winning against Great Britain in the final. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar made the movie Gold to showcase India’s journey of winning the first Olympic gold medal as an independent nation.

Athletics

Milkha Singh showed up in the 1950s when India was not a famous name in the game of athletics due to the lesser number of participation and medals at the international tournament. He became popular in India when it was dealing with partition and economical crisis.

Before entering the Cardiff Commonwealth Games, 1958, The Flying Sikh had already broken the national records of 200m and 400m races at National Games, Cuttack. He also bagged 2 gold medals at Asia Games in Tokyo.

He was going to compete against some world-class athletes from England, Australia, Uganda, Kenya, Canada and Jamaica and a world record holder from South Africa Malcolm Spence. There were many people present at the Cardiff Arms Park to watch the race but a few supporters were there for the Indian contingent. Milkha Singh went to the track after saying his ritualistic prayer and covered 350 yards of the race as early as possible after the race got started.

He finished the race in just 46.6 seconds 0.3 seconds before Spence while his Canadian counterpart came third with 47 seconds and England did not even get the podium finish.