Young Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant may not make the 32-man squad for the upcoming tour of Australia due to his weight. With the current Indian team and the selection system laying a lot of emphasis on fitness and hence a BCCI insider spoke about this development in a report on TOI.

Currently, the process does not compromise on the yo-yo test and that is where the problem lies for Pant. The source also said that the selectors will now speak to trainer Nick Webb before taking the call.

“The Indian team fitness trainer had shared his perspective on Pant some days ago and we believe he’s overweight. Regardless of what’s obvious on the field, the BCCI and the selectors will have to take the fitness report on Pant into consideration before they can pick him. The selectors need to speak to trainer Nick Webb before taking the call,” a source told TOI.

With KL Rahul in top-form, he could be the one backed to do the wicketkeeping duties in the limited-overs series in Australia. With Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan impressing in the ongoing IPL, they could also be in the reckoning.

Pant has been in poor form amassing 217 runs in eight matches at an average of 31.00 and a surprisingly low strike-rate of 117.29. He is yet to get a fifty-plus score as well. Not just his batting, he has also been bashed on social media for his shoddy keeping skills. All in all, it has thus far been a season to forget for Pant.