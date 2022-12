India Tour of Bangladesh: IND vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, India vs Bangladesh: Captain, Vice-Captain,

My Dream11 Team India vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction IND VS BAN 2022: Best players list of IND vs BAN, India Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between India vs Bangladesh will take place at 8:30 AM IST

Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper Rishabh Pant

Batsmen Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mominul Haque

All-rounders Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (c), Mehidy Hasan

Bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Ebadot Hossain

IND vs BAN Probable XI

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Anamul Haque/Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam/Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed