Mumbai: Cricket Ireland has confirmed that the Indian cricket team would be touring Ireland for a two-T20I series in June. For Rohit and his men, it would be another opportunity for them to finalise their T20 playing XI for the T20 World Cup that takes place in Australia later in the year. Both the matches would be played on June 26 and 28 at Malahide.

The Ireland series will serve as a precursor to India’s England series, with Rohit Sharma and Co expected to feature in 5 ODIs and a Test in July.