<strong>Cape Town:</strong> Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi believes that the upcoming home series against India can set the "ball rolling" in the right direction for South African cricket, which has gone through a transition phase over the past few years while enduring upheavals. The fast bowler is in the South African squad which play 3 tests and 3 ODI's against India. This will be South Africa's first series in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the fast bowler wants his team to start on a perfect note. <p></p> <p></p>"A tour like this can really get the ball rolling in the right direction," Ngidi told ESPN Cricinfo. <p></p> <p></p>"The processes we are following now are putting us in a good position to compete in this Test Championship (cycle]). We've been speaking about a rebuilding phase, but I think it's coming together." <p></p> <p></p>South Africa have a handful of fast bowlers to pick from and Ngidi knows that the competition is stiff. <p></p> <p></p>"We've got very good competition and I am really looking forward to it," Ngidi says. "It pushes players. "I don't think anyone can be comfortable in their spot at the moment," Ngidi said. <p></p> <p></p>Life in a bio-bubble can be tough and Ngidi respects anyone who would want to pull out of the controlled environment. <p></p> <p></p>"I have full respect for anybody who pulls out of a tour because mentally they feel like they cannot handle it. I probably have felt that at some stage but it didn't get to the point where I was ready to go home. It does affect you a bit. We find different ways to release the pressure." <p></p> <p></p>South Africa bowling coach Charl Langeveldt feels that some brave decisions taken in the recent past and experimentations carried out have put them in good stead. <p></p> <p></p>"We've got a good crop of players now and we are experimenting a bit with different combinations for different conditions, so I think those brave decisions are putting us in a better position and we are actually getting the results. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't think we can ever stop saying we are rebuilding, but I think we are past that stage now. We've got the momentum going and we kind of know which direction we want to take South African cricket." <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from PTI</strong>