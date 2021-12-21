<strong>Gauteng: </strong>Cricket South Africa have confirmed on Tuesday that premier bowler, Anrich Nortje will miss out all the 3 Test matches against India with the 1st Test starting from 26th December on Boxing Day at the Centurion due to a 'persistent injury.' <p></p><div id=":9c.ma" class="Mu SP" data-tooltip="December 21, 2021 at 3:13:51 PM UTC+5:30"><span id=":9c.co" class="tL8wMe EMoHub" dir="ltr">"He (Nortje) has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in," Cricket South Africa said in their statement. </span></div> <p></p><div data-tooltip="December 21, 2021 at 3:13:51 PM UTC+5:30"> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Proteas?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Proteas</a> Squad update &#x1f6a8; <p></p> <p></p>Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetwayTestSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetwayTestSeries</a> due to a persistent injury &#x1f691; <p></p> <p></p>No replacement will be brought in<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SAvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SAvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FreedomSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FreedomSeries</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BePartOfIt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BePartOfIt</a> <a href="https://t.co/5R8gnwdcpF">pic.twitter.com/5R8gnwdcpF</a></p> <p></p> Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialCSA/status/1473219481266794498?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 21, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The South African board have also made it clear that no replacement will be named for the Delhi Capitals pacer. <p></p> <p></p>The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men's World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup. <p></p> <p></p>India tour of South Africa: <p></p>1st Test - December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion <p></p>2nd Test -January 3-7, Wanderers, Johannesburg <p></p>3rd Test -January 11-15, Newlands, Cape Town <p></p>1st ODI - January 19, Boland Park, Paarl <p></p>2nd ODI -January 21, Boland Park, Paarl <p></p>3rd ODI - January 23, Newlands, Cape Town. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p><div id=":9d.ma" class="Mu SP" title="December 21, 2021 at 3:14:08 PM UTC+5:30" data-tooltip="December 21, 2021 at 3:14:08 PM UTC+5:30"> <p></p> <p></p><span id=":9d.co" class="tL8wMe EMoHub" dir="ltr"><b>South Africa's Test squad:</b> Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.</span> <p></p> <p></p></div>