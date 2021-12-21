Gauteng: Cricket South Africa have confirmed on Tuesday that premier bowler, Anrich Nortje will miss out all the 3 Test matches against India with the 1st Test starting from 26th December on Boxing Day at the Centurion due to a ‘persistent injury.’

“He (Nortje) has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in,” Cricket South Africa said in their statement.

#Proteas Squad update 🚨 Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury 🚑 No replacement will be brought in#SAvIND #FreedomSeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/5R8gnwdcpF Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 21, 2021 The South African board have also made it clear that no replacement will be named for the Delhi Capitals pacer. The Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, while the ODI series will form part of the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, the qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup. India tour of South Africa: 1st Test – December 26-30, SuperSport Park, Centurion 2nd Test -January 3-7, Wanderers, Johannesburg 3rd Test -January 11-15, Newlands, Cape Town 1st ODI – January 19, Boland Park, Paarl 2nd ODI -January 21, Boland Park, Paarl 3rd ODI – January 23, Newlands, Cape Town.