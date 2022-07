India Tour Of West Indies T20I Squad Announced: Rohit Sharma To Lead As KL Rahul Returns, No Virat Kohli

India Tour Of West Indies T20I Squad Announced: Rohit Sharma To Lead As KL Rahul Returns, No Virat Kohli Full Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. ? NEWS ?: India’s squad for T20I series against West Indies announced.#TeamIndia | #WIvIND BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022 *Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness.