It is the biggest clash of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 thus far when the colts from India lock horns with their arch-rivals Pakistan at Potchefstroom on Tuesday for a place in the finals. As expected, both the sides would be under immense pressure despite it not being a senior-level match because of the high expectation of the fans.

Defending champions, India, would be looking for nothing short of a win and after having a good run throughout the tournament Pakistan would look to the stage an upset and make it to the summit clash.

One thing is for sure – both sides have the arsenal to win on their day, also both sides are well-balanced in the batting and bowling departments and hence there is nothing much to choose between the two.

If India has Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has had a brilliant tournament amassing 207 runs in merely four matches, Pakistan has Mohammad Haris, who has scored 100 runs in his two outings, including a brilliant 81 in the all-important quarter-final against Afghanistan.

In the bowling department, both sides have exciting talents. For India, 19-year-old Karthik Tyagi has impressed with the ball scalping nine wickets in four games. The Uttar Pradesh-born pacer has been the standout performer with the ball in the tournament thus far.

On the other hand, to match Tyagi, Pakistan has Amir Khan, who like Haris has featured in two games and picked seven wickets. He is the one to watch out for from an Indian perspective.

IN-U19 vs PK-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Pakistan U19: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C/WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.