India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Will spinners dominate at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow?

Lucknow is set to host an important clash on Tuesday as India and Afghanistan meet in the second ODI of the three-match series. The visitors have their backs against the wall after losing the opening game and another defeat would hand the series to India.

For Afghanistan, the challenge is not just beating India but doing it in conditions that could suit both teams. India, on the other hand, will be keen to avoid any slip-up and finish the job before the series reaches a decider.

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IND vs AFG: Ekana pitch report

Whenever a match is played in Lucknow, discussion quickly turns to the pitch. The Ekana Stadium has produced different kinds of contests over the years, making it one of the more unpredictable venues in India.

The ground has pitches made from both red and black soil. Black-soil tracks usually slow down as the game progresses and can bring spinners into play. Red-soil surfaces generally provide better bounce and pace and allow the batters to play their shots more freely.

IPL 2026 threw up plenty of examples. Some games turned into run-fests and some saw bowlers dominating for long periods. Because of that, it is difficult to predict exactly what kind of wicket will be used for the India-Afghanistan encounter.

Afghanistan’s spin attack could come into play

One factor that could work in Afghanistan’s favour is the quality of their spin bowling.

With Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and AM Ghazanfar available, Afghanistan have several bowlers capable of making life difficult if the surface starts offering turn. Their spin resources remain one of the strongest among Asian teams.

India are equally comfortable against spin, but the visitors will know that a helpful pitch gives them a better chance of levelling the series.

Team India record in Lucknow

India have not played many internationals at the Ekana Stadium. In fact, the team has featured in only two matches at the venue so far.

One ended in victory, while the other resulted in defeat, leaving the hosts with an even record. Their most recent appearance came during the 2023 World Cup when they defeated England in a low-scoring contest.

That result will give India confidence, although conditions and opposition are very different this time around.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prince Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami, Nangeyalia Kharote.