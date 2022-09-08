India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch In India

Dubai: India will face Afghanistan in the 5th match of Super Four Stage of Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on 5th September. India’s dream of entering the Asia Cup 2022 finals and defending their title has been crushed after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 2 wickets on Wednesday. Now Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 finals on Sunday. The match between India and Afghanistan will be played by Men in Blue for the sake of their pride.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the India and Afghanistan Super Four stage match of Asia Cup 2022 in India.

What date will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be played?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will take place on September 8, Thursday.

Where will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be played?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will be played at Dubai International Stadium.

What time will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match begin?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match be broadcasted?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match?

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and website.