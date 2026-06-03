India vs Afghanistan Test Tickets Out Now: Prices, booking process and Venue details revealed

The Indian team has arrived in Mullanpur for its upcoming one-off Test against Afghanistan. This marks the beginning of another challenge after the conclusion of IPL 2026. The match, scheduled from June 6, will be India’s first appearance in Test cricket in several months and an important step in preparations for future assignments.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sachin Tendulkar calls for major powerplay change in T20 Cricket

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Cricket fans eager to watch the contest live can purchase tickets through the District website and mobile app. Ticket sales are already underway across multiple seating categories, with options available for different budgets.

India vs Afghanistan Test ticket prices

According to the District app, ticket prices for the one-off Test are:

Rs 250

Rs 1,500

Rs 2,000

Rs 2,500

Rs 4,000

Rs 10,000

Fans are advised to book early as demand is expected to rise closer to match day.

Indian squad arrives in Mullanpur

The Indian team reached Mullanpur on Tuesday and was seen arriving at the team hotel ahead of the Test. Captain Shubman Gill led the squad, with vice-captain KL Rahul, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy also among the players who arrived with the team.

The squad is expected to begin training sessions soon as preparations intensify for the upcoming fixture.

Important Test before overseas assignments

Although the Afghanistan Test is not part of the current World Test Championship cycle, it remains a significant match for India. The game will serve as valuable preparation before challenging overseas tours of Sri Lanka and New Zealand later this year.

India will also be looking to bounce back after their last Test assignment ended in a 2-0 home series defeat to South Africa.

India’s squad a mix of youth and experience

India have named a well-balanced squad with a blend of established stars and exciting talents. Youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy will get another chance to further cement their claims in the longer format while the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj provide solidity to the side.

Afghanistan eye another historic Test challenge

For Afghanistan, the match offers another opportunity to gain experience against one of the strongest Test teams in world cricket. The visitors have continued to grow in the format over the years and will be keen to test themselves against India in unfamiliar conditions.

First Test meeting since 2018

India and Afghanistan have faced each other only once in Test cricket. Their first meeting came in Bengaluru in 2018 when Afghanistan played their maiden Test match.

India dominated that encounter, registering a comprehensive innings-and-262-run victory inside two days. The upcoming fixture in Mullanpur will mark the first red-ball clash between the two sides since then.

India Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey and Dhruv Jurel.