India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 Semi Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND U19 vs AFG U19 today

IND U19 vs AFG U19 semi-final in ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Find out the exact time, venue, and how to watch live.

India U19 cricket team

Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a confident and all-round India U19 side will be overwhelming favourites against Afghanistan U19 in the second semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 here on Wednesday. India are the most successful team in the history of the event, having won the title five times (2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022), followed by Australia with four triumphs. Come Wednesday, India will look to take one step closer to a record sixth title.

India have enjoyed a dominant run in the tournament, winning all five of their matches comfortably, including a crucial 58-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super Six stage.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Afghanistan have also performed strongly, securing four wins out of five games, with their sole defeat coming against Sri Lanka by four wickets. Despite their resilience, India hold a clear edge in form, depth, and experience heading into this knockout clash.

When and where will the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal take place?

The India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal (2nd Semi-Final) will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on February 4, 2026, Wednesday. The match is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST.

When will the toss of India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal take place?

The toss for the India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal is scheduled to take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal live telecast and live stream in India?

The India vs Afghanistan U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal will be livestreamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

TRENDING NOW

India vs Afghanistan Squads for ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 semifinal

India U19: Ayush Mhatre (c), R.S. Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, D. Deepesh, Mohamed Enaan, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu, Kishan Kumar Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A. Patel, Harvansh Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi

Afghanistan U19: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen