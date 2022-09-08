Dubai: India are ready to take on Afghanistan in their third and final Super 4 match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. Before the match, the staff and players were stunned due to a fire breakout outside the stadium.

The fire broke outside the stadium but the smoke could be seen from inside the stadium as well. The smoke proved that the fire was intense and it will be interesting to see how it affects the match between India and Afghanistan.

Cricket fans on Twitter shared the video of the incident. “Fire in a building near Dubai stadium. India vs Afghanistan match will play tonight. #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2022 #PAKvAFG,” tweeted a fan.

The Rohit Sharma-led side is already out of the tournament after facing defeat in the last two matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively. Hence the match against Afghanistan in Dubai is just a formality for the team.

On the other hand, Afghanistan is also out of the competition after facing defeats against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, respectively. In the last match, Naseem Shah slammed two sixes off the first two balls of the final over as Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket.

After the match, disappointed Afghanistan fans were seen breaking chairs and assaulting Pakistan fans at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also got involved in a Twitter spat with the former chief executive Shafiq Stanikzai over the incident.

The Cricket fraternity also showed concern about the behaviour of the fans inside the stadium.