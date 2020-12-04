Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels that Team India was right to get a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja during the first T20I against Australia. Jadeja was hit on the helmet during batting in the last over of India’s innings. The southpaw didn’t seek immediate medical attention at that time and continued batting. During Australia’s batting Yuzvendra Chahal replaced him as the concussion substitute which sparked a controversy. Later Chahal produced a magical spell with ball and took 3 for 25 as India beat Australia by 11 runs in the first T20I.

Sehwag said nobody can say that concussion will happen at that time as he claims that one can get symptoms after 24 hours too.

“From our side, it was a right decision as Ravindra Jadeja was not fit to play and could not bowl as well,” Sehwag, who is an expert on ‘Sony Six’, said.

“It was an opportunity which the Indian team got because he was hit on the head and when you are hit on the head, nobody can say that concussion will happen at that time. It takes time. You might get symptoms within 24 hours. So Indian team took the right advantage of the rule.”

Sehwag also recalled the concussion substitute incident during 2019 Ashes, where Marunus Labuschagne replaced Steve Smith on the field. The veteran Indian opener feels that Australians shouldn’t be complaining as they were the first beneficiaries of concussion substitute rule.

“When Steve Smith was hit on the head, Labuschagne came out to bat in place of him and made runs. So, Australia also got that advantage. So I think Australia shouldn’t complain.

“They might have just one contention that Jadeja continued to bat and made runs but when you open your helmet inside the dressing room then you might witness some swelling, you might feel dizziness. There is a possibility.

“I was hit on the helmet many times so I know how it feels but during our times there were no such rules,” Sehwag said.

The second T20I between India and Australia will be played on December 6 at Syndey Cricket Ground.