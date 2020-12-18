Ricky Ponting feels that the Australian batsmen underestimated veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and paid the price for it on the Day 2 of Pink-Ball Test at Adelaide Oval. Ashwin was the pick of bowler from Indian team as the ace spinner scalped four wickets.

The former Australia captain said the hosts looked to score runs against Ashwin in aggressive approach, which was their undoing.

“Batsmen have looked to be quite aggressive against Ashwin. I think they’ve just underestimated Ashwin and how good he is. They’ve looked to score their runs from him, and it’s been their undoing,” Ricky Ponting told Channel 7.

The veteran off-spinner came into the attack in 27th over and he picked a massive wicket of Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith on just 1. It was Smith’s lost score against India in Test cricket. Later he continued to trouble the Aussie batsman and picked the crucial wickets of Travis Head, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon.

Ashwin ended the innings with the figures of 4/55, which is his best against Australia Down Under. Apart from him, Umesh Yadav picked three wickets and Bumrah two as India bowl out Australia of just 191 runs to take a 53-run lead in first innings.

Captain Tim Paine was the leading scorer for Australia in the first innings with his unbeaten 73 off 99 balls. Apart from him, Marnus Labuschagne also chipped in 47-run contribution.

Earlier, legendary Glenn McGrath slammed Australian batsmen for their approach in the first innings. McGrath said they were very defensive and waited for the bad balls to score runs.

“That’s been the issue today, they have been very defensive and sitting back, waiting for the bad ball and just taking singles rather than looking a bit more intent and take it to the bowlers and put a little bit of pressure back on the bowlers,” McGrath said while analysing the match situation for host broadcaster Sony during the tea break.