Team India skipper Virat Kohli will be heading back home following the conclusion of the first Test match of the four-game series between India and Australia. The clash will start from tomorrow and is a pink-ball Test scheduled to take place at the Adelaide Oval. Kohli has been granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as he is expecting his first child with actress Anushka Sharma.

However, the 32-year-old’s prime focus will be dominated by the desire to make his presence felt in the opening Test match, with the objective of finishing the ongoing away tour of Australia on a high. There are several records that Kohli is well capable of setting with a fine performance in the Adelaide Test, which fans will be extremely eager with regard to. Let’s take a look at five records concerning the Team India skipper which will be ones to look forward to:

1) Surpassing Ricky Ponting’s unique milestone: Virat Kohli and retired Australian batsman Ricky Ponting have scored 41 centuries apiece in international cricket as captains. A ton in the Adelaide clash will help Kohli surpass Ponting, exceeding the legendary cricketer as the captain with most centuries in international cricket.

2) First Indian skipper to win an overseas pink-ball Test: A win in Adelaide will became Virat Kohli the first Indian skipper, to win an overseas pink-ball Test. Kohli has shattered and set numerous records. Another historic milestone will certainly mark the perfect conclusion.

3) The “Little Master” link: Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar have scored six centuries apiece in Australia. A ton in the Adelaide Test will help Kohli surpass the “little master” as the Indian with most centuries Down Under.

4) Beating Brian Lara’s tally in Adelaide: Virat Kohli will become the batsman with the most number of runs at the Adelaide Oval if he scores 179 runs during the course of the Test. The Windies cricketer has got 610 runs to his name, in four matches. Kohli has accumulated 431 runs at an average of 71.83 so far.

5) The Asian Connect: A win in Adelaide will make Virat Kohli the first Asian captain to win three Test matches in Australia. It will be a special milestone for sure, for a special cricketer.