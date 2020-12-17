Veteran Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon claims that Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s run-out was a massive moment on the Day 1 of opening Test match at Adelaide. The Indian captain paid the price of terrible mix-up between him and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane as he was ran out on well-made 74.

Team India was in comfortable position before Kohli’s dismissal as he shared a crucial 88-run stand with Rahane. After his depature, India suffered a mini-batting collapse with Rahane and Hanuma Vihari joining him back in the pavilion in quick succession. When the day’s proceedings ended, India were 233 for six with Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin on the crease.

“It was massive. A wicket like that, run out, specially of Virat is massive. It was good to be back on board after the Ashes. He was batting pretty well, so happy with that,” Lyon said at the virtual press conference after the day’s play.

Asked about his battle with Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara (43 off 160 balls), Lyon said they both have different batting styles and he enjoyed the challenge.

“It was good fun, good conversations there but battle there is against the best players of the world. On a day-one wicket, it was a great challenge. They (Kohli and Pujara) are different in style and approach, batting against spin bowling. I am always up for the challenge against best batsmen,” he said.

Lyon further talked about Australian bowlers’ performance on Day 1 and said it was satisfying but there is still a lot of work to do.

“Definitely satisfying, but we can get a lot better. We are very happy with where we are at but can keep pushing the boundaries and keep getting better as a bowling unit. We are happy, but still lot of work to do,” Lyon, who dismissed Pujara, said.

Meanwhile on Day 1, a lot of edges from the Indian batters fell short of the slip fielder, to which said it was not because of the wicket but skill-set of opposition batsmen, who play with soft hands.

“If you look at India’s top order, they play with extremely soft hands. The wicket was pretty good. We are looking forward to bowling in the second innings. Hopefully we will have good batting innings. The wicket will only get better. The pink ball gets soft a bit early. All in all very good wicket.”

Lyon said young Cameroon Green was very impressive on his Test debut. The 21-year-old bowled nine wicket-less overs, giving away just 15 runs.

“It’s exciting, isn’t it. He is extremely impressive. He seems to be an exceptional cricketer, lovely fellow, I already like his company,” he said.

Lyon also heaped huge praise on veteran pacer Mitchell Starc, who according to him, has got an “X factor.”

“He is world class player, I love playing with him,” Lyon said.

Starc picked two crucial wickets for Australia – Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. He castled Shaw on a duck and plumbed Rahane on 43 to shift momentum in Australia’s favour.