Ravichandran Ashwin predicted that the Adelaide pitch will get better to bat as the ongoing day/night Test against Australia progress. The veteran spinner claims the current pitch of the Adelaide Oval is similar to the one which used during 2018/19 tour, where the first Test was also played on the same ground.

Ashwin also admitted that Indian team are in a similar situation like the last time in Adelaide Test, when India kickstarted the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a victory.

“Going by what happened last time, the wicket becomes better to bat as the Test match goes on,” Ashwin said during a virtual media conference.

“I felt it played best for the batter on the fifth day last time. when we went into the Test match, we felt that we are in a similar sort of situation like last time,” he added.

Team India bowled out Australia for 191 on Day 2 and took a crucial 53-run lead. Ashwin was pick of the bowler for India as he scalped four, while Umesh Yadav picked three wickets. Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also took two wickets.

The ace-spinner claimed that India’s bowling performance in the ongoing Test was a notch better than the last time two years ago.

“…I think we made 250 last time and we were six runs shorter this time, so we knew that we are in the contest. We thought probably we put up a bowling performance that is a notch better than what we did last time,” Ashwin said.

He was very happy to have dismissed Steve Smith cheaply which could be a big factor in the final context of the match.

“Obviously it’s a big wicket, given his appetite for runs and the amount of time he bats, from that context of the match, it was a big wicket. Really happy.”

The Indian spinner further talked about comparisons with Australia’s Nathan Lyon and they both are a different kind of bowlers.

“I think every spinner is different and it can be blown out of context as to how one approaches his trade.

“Nathan and I, we both bowled very differently and we are different bowlers and successful in our own ways. For me it’s not about trajectory so much, it’s about trying to have those change ups and making it difficult for the batsmen to score.

“If you are playing four bowlers, my job is to hold one end up and protect the fast bowlers and also go for wickets if I get enough assistance. So it become my job to make life difficult for the batsmen,” he said.

He praised pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for going out as a night-watchman and facing a hostile Australian pace attack under lights.

“Jasprit is an extremely competitive cricketer. He likes to take the battle on ever since he has come into Test cricket.”

“He puts earnest effort into how much he bats at the nets, from being No 11, he scored 50, so it was a no-brainer. Even the little phase he batted, he infused a lot of confidence.”

Ashwin also talked about similarities in Marnus Labuschagne and Smith’s playing style and said that there are striking similarities but the youngster can’t be termed an exact carbon copy of the former Australian captain.

“He idolises Steve Smith so he actually does so many things like Smith does.”

“I think there is a difference in how they bat. Not an identical twin copy but it’s natural. In early 2000, everyone wanted to be Sachin Tendulkar. In future, everyone would want to be Virat Kohli.”