Sunil Gavaskar defended Indian batsmen after dismal show against Australia on the Day 3 of the Day-Night Test at Adelaide Oval. The Indian team registered their lowest ever score in Test cricket history and were restricted for just 36. Indian batsmen had no answer for Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins’ swing-masterclass.

Gavaskar heaped praise on the Australian pace attack and said any batting would have got out against such bowling unit.

“I mean, any team that is all-out for its lowest test score since the time it started playing cricket, that’s never good to see. But having said that. But having said that, if any other team had been facing that kind of bowling, they would have also got out, maybe be not all-out for 36, maybe 72 or 80-90 but the way Hazelwood, Cummins bowled and the earlier 3-over spell from Starc, they asked a lot of questions,” Gavaskar told Channel 7 on Saturday.

“So it’s not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australian bowlers.”

The poor batting display caused Team India hard as they suffered a humiliating 8-wicket defeat to Australia on the Day 3 of opening Test match.

Earlier, Gavaskar slammed the technique of the opening duo as he talked about the space between their bat and pad, which hurt them on Day 1. Gavaskar pointed out the flaws in Shaw’s technique at the start of the innings.

“Even today, have a look at where his bat ends. There is such a big gap between bat and pad. Just the second delivery of the game and you want to make sure that you are playing with soft hands. You are playing as late as possible. The whole idea in Test match cricket is that you don’t go there. Then you are leaving that much of a gap between bat and pad, allowing for any late movement, either to get an inside edge or snick between bat and pad,” Sunil Gavaskar told 7Cricket.