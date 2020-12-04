Social media users seem to be pretty happy with the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in India's playing XI for the series opening first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Friday. Samson had a fruitful IPL 2020 following which he was selected in India's limited-overs squads for the ongoing tour. <p></p> <p></p>The Kerala batsman made his India debut in 2015 but has only played four T20Is so far having managed just 35 runs in them. The 26-year-old Samson finished as Rajasthan Royal's leading run-getter of the season with 375 runs including two half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>With MS Dhoni retiring from limited-overs cricket as well earlier this year, the competition for the wicketkeeper-batsman has become more intense. Rishabh Pant was the preferred choice, across formats, before a series of low scores saw him falling below in the pegging order. <p></p> <p></p>In Tests as well, India have gone ahead with Wriddhiman Saha despite Pant not doing anything wrong. Saha has been the first-choice in red-ball format purely because of superior wicketkeeping skills. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="in">Sanju Samson in Indian colors oh yes. &#x1f60d;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;</p> <p></p> Arjun (@LifeIsAnElation) <a href="https://twitter.com/LifeIsAnElation/status/1334774555466862592?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Today kit sixes welcome playing 11 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanjuSamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanjuSamson</a></p> <p></p> Greesan &#x2728; (@sathuragreesan) <a href="https://twitter.com/sathuragreesan/status/1334774329720987650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="et">Sanju Samson deserves this rn.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanjuSamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanjuSamson</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FSCA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FSCA</a> chenna <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Magnetcc?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Magnetcc</a> chennai <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Globetrotters?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Globetrotters</a> Chennai<a href="https://twitter.com/venkysplace?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@venkysplace</a></p> <p></p><a href="https://t.co/KQKb4NgSvs">pic.twitter.com/KQKb4NgSvs</a> <p></p> <p></p> venkysplace (@venkysplace) <a href="https://twitter.com/venkysplace/status/1334774212297289728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">YES YES YES... FINALLY Samson into the action. Let's see some cracking six.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SanjuSamson?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SanjuSamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IamSanjuSamson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamSanjuSamson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IndiavsAustralia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IndiavsAustralia</a></p> <p></p> Ben (@imBen_003) <a href="https://twitter.com/imBen_003/status/1334774132148293633?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">No Manish Pandey is really good in T20. He can play well in ODi. Sanju samson is hitter with gud SR it's what we need. Around mid 12 to 15 overs. <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> &#x1f44c;&#x1f3fb;</p> <p></p> Venky (@PrimeRonaldoCR7) <a href="https://twitter.com/PrimeRonaldoCR7/status/1334773785711427586?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">We have a Cracker called Sanju Samson to lit the sky <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketKaAsliRang?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketKaAsliRang</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/boldperformer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#boldperformer</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SonySportsIndia?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SonySportsIndia</a></p> <p></p> Rohan Amara (@RohanAmra) <a href="https://twitter.com/RohanAmra/status/1334773159027908611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sanju Samson is playing and I'm happy &#x1f970; <p></p>Hope He and Manish both does well. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/1stT20I?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#1stT20I</a></p> <p></p> Mukesh Srivastwa (@marvelousmukesh) <a href="https://twitter.com/marvelousmukesh/status/1334773023845466112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sanju Samson should bat at No. 4 in all three games in that way He will get some time in the middle. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a></p> <p></p> Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) <a href="https://twitter.com/adityakumar480/status/1334772447250288641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In limited-overs. KL Rahul has been used as a makeshift wicketkeeper but he has been decent behind the stumps and his ability to bat at different spots with ease adds more balance to Indian team. <p></p> <p></p>With T20 World Cup less than a year away, these T20Is offer the fringe players a chance to prove their credentials.