After impressing in his first international match on Wednesday, India rewarded left-arm pacer T Natarajan with a T20I debut in the series opener against Australia in Canberra on Friday. Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to field first after winning the toss at the Manuka Oval.

Natarajan was expensive but made two crucial breakthroughs for India, finishing with 2/70 as they won the third ODI on Wednesday.

Kohli was impressed with the left-arm pacer’s composure in the ODI who was one of the standout performers during the IPL 2020 with his pinpoint yorkers.

“Natarajan is making his debut today. Looked composed in the third ODI. There was a reason I went to him,” Kohli said at the toss.

“Great chance to have a look at a few guys. Have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far. We’ve been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that,” he added.

Australia have given D’Arcy Short a chance to open the innings with Finch in absence of David Warner who has been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

Australia will be aiming to continue their winning run despite losing the closely fought third ODI.

On the other hand, after losing the first two ODIs by significant margins, India ended with a consolation win and would hope carry that momentum in the T20Is.

Playing XIs

Australia: D’Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan