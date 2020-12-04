After impressing in his first international match on Wednesday, India rewarded left-arm pacer T Natarajan with a T20I debut in the series opener against Australia in Canberra on Friday. Australia captain Aaron Finch opted to field first after winning the toss at the Manuka Oval. <p></p> <p></p>Natarajan was expensive but made two crucial breakthroughs for India, finishing with 2/70 as they won the third ODI on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli was impressed with the left-arm pacer's composure in the ODI who was one of the standout performers during the IPL 2020 with his pinpoint yorkers. <p></p> <p></p>"Natarajan is making his debut today. Looked composed in the third ODI. There was a reason I went to him," Kohli said at the toss. <p></p> <p></p>"Great chance to have a look at a few guys. Have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far. We've been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Australia have given D'Arcy Short a chance to open the innings with Finch in absence of David Warner who has been ruled out of the series due to an injury. <p></p> <p></p>Australia will be aiming to continue their winning run despite losing the closely fought third ODI. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, after losing the first two ODIs by significant margins, India ended with a consolation win and would hope carry that momentum in the T20Is. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Playing XIs</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia:</strong> D'Arcy Short, Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood <p></p> <p></p><strong>India:</strong> Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, T Natarajan