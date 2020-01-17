India showed complete character as the hosts bounced back in Rajkot to win the second one-day international by 36 against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium on Friday. With the victory, India have levelled the three-match series 1-1 with all to look forward to in Bengaluru on January 19.

Chasing a competitive 341 that came on the back of half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Australia were cleaned up for 304 in 49.1 overs.

Last match’s centurions David Warner and captain Aaron Finch failed to take off with Warner departing first thanks to a stunner from Manish Pandey, who picked a one-handed catch at cover-point off Mohammed Shami. Warner, shocked by Pandey’s catch, walked back for just 15 in the fourth over.

Rahul, who continued his sublime form with the bat, looked a seasoned wicketkeeper and he justified that after a brilliant stumping in the 16th over off Ravindra Jadeja that saw the end of Finch (33).

Former captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were then involved in a threatening 96-run partnership which was brought to an end by local boy Jadeja, who gave marching orders to the young Australian. Labuschagne fell four runs short of what would have been his maiden ODI fifty.

Smith, who was vital to Australia’s win, was looking solid, until he played one back onto the stumps off Kuldeep in the 38th over that pretty much was the final nail in the coffin for the tourists. Smith, who looked terrific in the middle, smashed nine boundaries and one six in his 102-ball 98.

Shami, who missed out on a hat-trick was the pick of the bowlers with 3/77 in his 10 overs, while Jadeja, Kuldeep and Navdeep Saini all pocketed two wickets apiece. Jasprit Bumrah ended with one wicket.

Earlier, faced with the task of levelling the series, India brought out the big bats with Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli and Rahul scoring half-centuries to lift the team to a formidable 340/6. Dhawan and Kohli added 103 runs for the second wicket before Australia seemingly punctured the chase with three quick wickets in the middle overs, but Rahul batted belligerently in the final five overs to power India in the final five overs.