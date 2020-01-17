<section class="fb-tw-gp-com eventtracker" data-event-cat="Social share"> <p></p><div id="issocial1" class="isocial" data-url="https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-australia-2nd-odi-half-centuries-from-shikhar-dhawan-virat-kohli-and-kl-rahul-power-india-to-340-6-3912723/" data-title="2nd ODI: Half-Centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli And KL Rahul Power India to 340/6 via @indiacom" data-size="large"> <p></p><div class="ssbxwrp"> <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://www.india.com/topic/india">India</a> showed complete character as the hosts bounced back in Rajkot to win the second one-day international by 36 against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/australia">Australia</a> at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium on Friday. With the victory, India have levelled the three-match series 1-1 with all to look forward to in Bengaluru on January 19. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a competitive 341 that came on the back of half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, Australia were cleaned up for 304 in 49.1 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Last match's centurions David Warner and captain Aaron Finch failed to take off with Warner departing first thanks to a stunner from Manish Pandey, who picked a one-handed catch at cover-point off Mohammed Shami. Warner, shocked by Pandey's catch, walked back for just 15 in the fourth over. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul, who continued his sublime form with the bat, looked a seasoned wicketkeeper and he justified that after a brilliant stumping in the 16<sup>th</sup> over off Ravindra Jadeja that saw the end of Finch (33). <p></p> <p></p>Former captain Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne were then involved in a threatening 96-run partnership which was brought to an end by local boy Jadeja, who gave marching orders to the young Australian. Labuschagne fell four runs short of what would have been his maiden ODI fifty. <p></p> <p></p>Smith, who was vital to Australia's win, was looking solid, until he played one back onto the stumps off Kuldeep in the 38<sup>th</sup> over that pretty much was the final nail in the coffin for the tourists. Smith, who looked terrific in the middle, smashed nine boundaries and one six in his 102-ball 98. <p></p> <p></p>Shami, who missed out on a hat-trick was the pick of the bowlers with 3/77 in his 10 overs, while Jadeja, Kuldeep and Navdeep Saini all pocketed two wickets apiece. Jasprit Bumrah ended with one wicket. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, faced with the task of levelling the series, <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Indian-Cricket-team">India</a> brought out the big bats with <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Shikhar-Dhawan">Shikhar Dhawan</a>, Kohli and Rahul scoring half-centuries to lift the team to a formidable 340/6. Dhawan and Kohli added 103 runs for the second wicket before Australia seemingly punctured the chase with three quick wickets in the middle overs, but Rahul batted belligerently in the final five overs to power India in the final five overs. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></section><section class="content-wrap eventtracker" data-event-sub-cat="Internal Links"> <p></p><div data-io-article-url="https://www.india.com/sports/india-vs-australia-2nd-odi-half-centuries-from-shikhar-dhawan-virat-kohli-and-kl-rahul-power-india-to-340-6-3912723/"> <p></p><div class="articleBody"> <p></p> <p></p>With the projected score hovering around 350, India knew they had to get a big one in Rajkot to force the series into the decider. Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were quick to get off the blocks, raising India's 50 inside nine overs. After the first over bowled by Pat Cummins was a maiden, both openers got off the mark with a boundary and scored at a brisk pace. <p></p> <p></p>Runs came at a decent clip for India with Rohit and Dhawan looking in great touch. Kane Richardson's first over fetched them seven runs including a boundary to Rohit. Cummins, who changed ends, replacing Mitchell Starc, had given two off his first five deliveries before Dhawan smacked one half-volley for his fourth four of the innings. <p></p> <p></p>The platform was laid for Rohit to take off put Adam Zampa ensured Australia got a breakthrough instead when he trapped the batsman missing a sweep and being given out leg before, the review not helping. At the fall of the first wicket, it was Kohli who walked out and began with a sumptuous drive for his first boundary. Kohli attained further momentum scoring back-to-back boundaries off Ashton Agar. <p></p> <p></p>On the other end, Dhawan ensured India never lost out on boundaries and brought up a second consecutive half-century off 66 balls having struck six fours. With two spinners operating in tandem in Ashton Agar and Marnus Labuschagne, Dhawan gave the left-arm spinner a severe beating with a six and a boundary. A hundred seemed on the cards but Dhawan pulled Starc to Richardson at deep square leg to depart four short. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli completed his half-century but Australia hit back with the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey in quick succession. Adam Zampa, who had dismissed Kohli four times in ODIs before this, got the Indian captain on the fifth instance when Kohli skied a delivery for a brilliant piece of work from Agar and Starc down at the boundary. Agar collected the ball and lobbed it for Starc to complete the catch as momentum took the left-arm spinner over the boundary. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul gave India the impetus they needed toward the end. He belted Agar down the ground for a six before Starc was dispatched for a boundary and a six. The attack continued even after Rahul got to his fifty off just 38 balls. He got out in the final over, run out by a direct hit from wicketkeeper Alex Carey, while sneaking a single. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief scores: India</strong> 340/6 (Shikhar Dhawan 96, KL Rahul 80, Virat Kohli 78; Adam Zampa 3/50, Kane Richardson 2/73) beat <strong>Australia</strong> 304 all out in 49.1 overs (Steve Smith 98, Marnus Labuschagne 46; Mohammed Shami 3/77, Ravindra Jadeja 2/58, Navdeep Saini 2/62, Kuldeep Yadav 2/65) by 36 runs</em> <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></section>