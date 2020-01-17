In a major blow for India, senior opener Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the remainder of the second one-day international against Australia at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium. Dhawan, who missed out on what would have been an exquisite century, was hit on the rib cage from a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him while batting on Friday.

The southpaw failed to take the field in the second innings. The BCCI later informed that Dhawan has been hit on the rib-cage on his right cage. “Shikhar Dhawan got hit on the rib-cage on his right side. He will not be taking the field today. Yuzvendra Chahal is in as his substitute,” a BCCI media release stated.

Dhawan was hit off the second delivery of the 10th over of the Indian innings. While he was in pain but he carried on and scored 96 in India’s total of 340 for 6.

Quizzed about missing out on his century, Dhawan, who smashed 74 in the first ODI at the Wankhede, revealed that he didn’t know he was approaching his century. “I didn’t know that I was four runs short,” he said during the innings break.

“It’s good that myself, Virat and Rohit laid a nice foundation. KL Rahul played an amazing innings towards the end, good to see that we came back so strongly. We had a good discussion, we knew we had to target specific bowlers and we showed more intent. Once we were set, we put the pressure on them.”

Dhawan also credited KL Rahul, who added a brilliant 80 off just 52 balls coming at No. 5. “All credit goes to KL, he’s mentally strong despite his position being changed each game. I wish he scores more and more runs,” he said.

Dhawan’s injury comes as a bit of a concern for the Indian team with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant too out of the reckoning after he suffered a concussion in the first ODI.