India vs Australia 2020 LIVE Streaming

There could not have been a better ending to the three-match ODI series between the top two teams in world cricket at the moment. While Australia triumphed emphatically in Mumbai, it was India who roared back in Rajkot. And now, both the teams would be looking to deliver the final punch when they lock horns in the series decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

The three-match series was billed as a showdown between two heavyweights and it has lived up to that. Both the teams have been able to showcase why they are best in the business in the present times.

In the first ODI at Wankhede, Australia simply overpowered Team India, winning the match by 10 wickets. Aaron Finch and David Warner scored unbeaten centuries as they chased down the total of 255 with the utmost ease. The defeat not only hurt the Indian team badly, but it also made them re-think their strategy and what augurs best for the team.

In Rajkot, the team stopped their contentious experimentation with their top three and it did wonders for them. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored, Virat Kohli returned to his favourite no. 3 spot and scored. But the biggest plus for the team was K.L. Rahul’s adaptability which meant the Karnataka batsman also found success at his new No.5 spot.

The Indian bowling too bounced back from the thrashing they received in Mumbai. Jasprit Bumrah was back at his accurate best and, in the company of Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini, shut the doors on a late fightback by unfurling a series of yorkers. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja were able to pick wickets even though they did concede runs in what was a high-scoring match at the SCA.

Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia

What: India vs Australia 2020, 3rd ODI

When: January 18, Bengaluru

Where: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium

Time: 1.30 pm

Weather: No rain is expected at Bengaluru and a full match is on the cards.

On TV: Star Sports Network

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar/D’Arcy Short, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson/Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey/Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs AUS SQUADS:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, D Arcy Short