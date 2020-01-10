Australia Tour of India 2020 Full Schedule

After a T20I series against neighbours Sri Lanka to kickstart the New year, India would get ready to host a more formidable Australian team in a three-match ODI series starting January 14. Virat Kohli would lead the Indian outfit as Australia would be marshalled by Aaron Finch.

Nearly 12 months ago, Finch’s Australia had travelled to India to take on a side many expected to go all the way in the ICC Cricket World Cup later in the year. Neither side went on to reach the final in the World Cup, but Australia’s 3-2 series win marked a key moment in what has proved a major form swing.

SCHEDULE

First ODI: Tuesday 14 January, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Second ODI: Friday 17 January, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Third ODI: Sunday 19 January, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

SQUADS:

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc, wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

TV Broadcast

India vs Australia would be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

LIVE STREAMING

You can stream it live on Hotstar.