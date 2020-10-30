The BCCI has reportedly given a verbal assurance to India cricketers that their families will be allowed to travel with them for the upcoming tour of Australia. The two-and-a-half-month long tour will get underway by the end of this month and continue till January next year.

Few players including the likes of Ravindra Jadeja haven’t taken their families to the UAE for the ongoing IPL season which began from September 19. The players had arrived in August for the season and a denial for the Australia tour would have meant that such players will be away from their families for almost six months.

“A few Indian players had requested us to allow family because some of them didn’t bring their wives to UAE,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express. “We have informally informed players that they can take their families. Their families passport details have been taken.”

The Indian team and Australian cricketers who are currently part of IPL will depart for Australia via chartered flight from Dubai after the end of the league. After landing, they will undergo a two-week quarantine period and like IPL, will be allowed to use the training facilities after seven days.

“The board has arranged a chartered flight for those players who will not be part of the Test squad. They will fly back to India after a one-day series. It’s up to players whether they want to send their families after one-dayers or after a Test series gets over,” the official said.

Earlier this week, Cricket Australia confirmed the fixtures for the tour which will see India play three T20Is, as many ODIs and four Tests during the tour which will start from November 27.

Of the four Tests, one will be a day-night affair to be played at the Adelaide Oval from January 7.

India have announced three separate squads for the tour to be led by Virat Kohli.