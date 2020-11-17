A fresh coronavirus outbreak has left Cricket Australia worried about the future of the upcoming series against India. The cricket board is reportedly planning a mass airlift of cricketers and staff into New South Wales to ensure the series goes ahead without a hiccup.

South Australia has reported a surge in coronavirus cases which has prompted other neighbouring states including Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania closing their borders with it.

India are to play three T20Is, an many ODIs and four Tests during their stay in Australia. Additionally, they will also be part of two warm-up fixtures against Australia A in the lead up to the red-ball series.

CA has said its exploring all options to make sure the tour goes ahead as per the original plan.

“Our bio-security and operational teams are closely monitoring the situation and working to put in place the necessary plans to ensure players, coaches and staff are available for upcoming fixtures,” CA said in a statement.

“CA has always maintained that it would need to be agile as border conditions change and we thank the players, coaches and staff involved for their flexibility and all parties for their support. We will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves and look forward to hosting a safe and successful summer across all formats.”

Following the emergence of fresh cases in Adelaide, Australia Test captain alongside Matthew Wade have gone into self-isolation. There have been questions over whether the series opening first Test between India and Australia will go ahead as per the fixture but CA has allayed those fears saying the match is on as of now.

Indian cricketers are currently in the midst of their 14-day quarantine in Australia after arriving from Dubai last week. The period will end a day before the ODI series gets underway in Sydney.