Australia opener David Warner said he is devasted to miss the opening Test match against India, but the southpaw is hopefuls of the Boxing Day clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 34-year-old said it was his first missed Test match due to injury that made him disappointed.

“I am (hopeful), that’s one that I never want to miss out on. It’s my first missed Test through injury so I’m obviously very disappointed with that,” Warner said on ‘SEN Radio’.

“With the big series that it is, it’s devastating to miss a Test but I know that the guys who are walking out there today are going to put their best foot forward.

Warner is hopeful for the Australian team to win the opening clash and take the momentum forward in the following Tests of the series.

“Hopefully we start the series well and try and win this one moving onto Boxing Day and get that momentum into the new year,” he added.

Warner, who is currently undergoing a rehab program, said he plans to increase the intensity of his training. He suffered a groin injury during the second ODI and was subsequently ruled out of the further limited-over contests and the ongoing Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide.

“Hopefully I can get up and about and start running at a higher tempo. I managed to get up to 14 kilometres an hour so I’ve got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometres an hour by next week.”

The iconic Boxing Day Test, the biggest occasion on the Australian cricket calendar, is scheduled to start from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“If I can run between wickets and move laterally and do some ground fielding by the end of next week, I should be ready to go. Fingers are crossed,” he added.

Earlier, Australia played three-match ODI series against India where they emerged victorious 2-1. While, the visitors clinched the T20I series by 2-1. The ongoing Test series will be part of the World Test Championship, where Australia are currently leading the points table with India on the second.