Australia opener David Warner said he is devasted to miss the opening Test match against India, but the southpaw is hopefuls of the Boxing Day clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground. <p></p> <p></p>The 34-year-old said it was his first missed Test match due to injury that made him disappointed. <p></p> <p></p>"I am (hopeful), that's one that I never want to miss out on. It's my first missed Test through injury so I'm obviously very disappointed with that," Warner said on 'SEN Radio'. <p></p> <p></p>"With the big series that it is, it's devastating to miss a Test but I know that the guys who are walking out there today are going to put their best foot forward. <p></p> <p></p>Warner is hopeful for the Australian team to win the opening clash and take the momentum forward in the following Tests of the series. <p></p> <p></p>"Hopefully we start the series well and try and win this one moving onto Boxing Day and get that momentum into the new year," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Warner, who is currently undergoing a rehab program, said he plans to increase the intensity of his training. He suffered a groin injury during the second ODI and was subsequently ruled out of the further limited-over contests and the ongoing Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide. <p></p> <p></p>"Hopefully I can get up and about and start running at a higher tempo. I managed to get up to 14 kilometres an hour so I've got to work towards a max of 26 to 30 kilometres an hour by next week." <p></p> <p></p>The iconic Boxing Day Test, the biggest occasion on the Australian cricket calendar, is scheduled to start from December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. <p></p> <p></p>"If I can run between wickets and move laterally and do some ground fielding by the end of next week, I should be ready to go. Fingers are crossed," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Australia played three-match ODI series against India where they emerged victorious 2-1. While, the visitors clinched the T20I series by 2-1. The ongoing Test series will be part of the World Test Championship, where Australia are currently leading the points table with India on the second.