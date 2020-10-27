The Sunil Joshi-led BCCI selectors of panel has taken a big call on pushing Rishabh Pant out of the India limited-overs squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. While the wicketkeeper-batsman has managed to hold on to his Test spot, he isn’t part of the ODI and T20I squad.

According to news agency PTI, the decision has been taken to give the youngster a timely wake-up call with the selectors now looking at KL Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper at least in T20Is for the time to come.

Pant reportedly has left India cricket team management unimpressed with his fitness and weight issues.

“Rahul is being looked as India’s first choice white-ball keeper till the 2021 World T20 and beyond. Also he has impressed everyone with his leadership skills and that’s why this elevation as vice-captain,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying by the news agency on Monday.

However, the door is still open for Pant, who is currently representing Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL in the UAE.

“In any case, all three teams will be there, Pant, if need be, can be added to the squad,” the source claimed.

A big exclusion from all the three squads was of Rohit Sharma who is nursing a hamstring injury and there are doubts whether he will be part of Mumbai Indians’ campaign for the remainder of IPL 2020.

“It is unlikely that Rohit will take any further part in this year’s Indian Premier League. He will have to go back to India and be at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for the rehabilitation,” a source said.

However, Rohit practiced on Monday, the same day he was left out of the Australia tour, for MI which has raised eyebrows. India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar are called for more transparency.

“We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way,” Gavaskar told broadcaster Star Sports on Monday. “And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody.”