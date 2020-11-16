Adelaide has seen a fresh outbreak of coronavirus cases forcing Australia Test captain Tim Paine among others to go in self-isolation. However, Cricket Australia has assured that as of now, the first Test against India, scheduled to be played in Adelaide next month will go on as per the plans. <p></p> <p></p>According to a report in the BBC, South Australian authorities have said that a "dangerous situation" is developing with 17 cases being reported on Monday, the state's first outbreak since April. <p></p> <p></p>As a result, other states like Western Australia, Tasmania and the Northern Territory have closed their borders with South Australia. Additionally, a 14-day quarantine has been imposed on all visitors from Adelaide from 11:59 pm (local time) Monday. <p></p> <p></p>"There is ongoing monitoring but that's the end of the story," <em>Sydney Morning Herald </em>quoted a CA spokeswoman as saying on the status of the Adelaide Test between India and Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Should the situation spiral out of control, it may end up affecting the Australian summer of cricket that includes the high-profile series against India. <p></p> <p></p>Sheffield Shield, Australia's top-flight first-class competition, is currently underway. Australia Test captain Tim Paine, who represents Tasmania, alongside teammate Matthew Wade have been asked to self-isolate as they competed in the opening round of the domestic competition in South Australia. <p></p> <p></p>"... Tasmanian Tigers Sheffield Shield squad are self-isolating as we wait for further advice from Public Health," a Cricket Tasmania spokesman said. "Players and staff have COVID-19 swab tests scheduled for later today." <p></p> <p></p>The Indian cricket team is currently undergoing a two-week isolation but have been allowed to train. <p></p> <p></p>The isolation period will end a day before the ODI series is scheduled to get underway from November 27. <p></p> <p></p>During their time in Australia, India will take part in three ODIs, as many T20Is and a four-match Test series. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;