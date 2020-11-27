Former England captain and staunch critic of the Indian cricket team, Michael Vaughan predicted that Virat Kohli’s men will lose to Australia in all three formats of the tour which began on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Vaughan also questioned Team India’s ‘defensive’ body language and slammed their ordinary bowling unit. Meanwhile, he heaped praise on Australia for their ‘outstanding’ performance in the first ODI. India made a disastrous start to the tour with a 66-run loss against Australia in the opening ODI but more importantly looked out of sorts as a unit.

“Early call … I think Australia will beat India this tour in all formats convincingly,” Vaughan tweeted on Friday.

Vaughan didn’t like the “old school” mentality of playing five specialist bowlers which backfired badly. “This Indian ODI team is too (sic) old school for me …. Just 5 bowling options & the batting isn’t deep enough,” he further tweeted.

Friday’s ODI saw India taking more than four hours to finish their quota of overs and Vaughan wasn’t too amused.

“India’s over rate is appalling … !!! Body language defensive … fielding is my standard (shocking) … Bowling ordinary !!!

“Aussies on the other hand have been outstanding … Long tour for India me thinks.”

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Australia put up an enthralling performance as the hosts set India a mammoth target of 375. Australia skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith played knocks of 114 and 105 runs respectively.

India’s performance with the ball was not up to the mark. Also, during Australia’s innings, Yuzvendra Chahal registered an unwanted record as he became the Indian spinner to concede most runs in an ODI.

Chahal gave away 89 runs in his 10 overs against Australia. Interestingly, the spinner broke his own record of conceding 88 runs in an ODI. Chahal had conceded the most number of runs by an Indian bowler in a World Cup match against England in 2019.