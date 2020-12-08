India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide as concussion and hamstring issue will likely keep him out of action for at least three weeks. Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury during the first T20I against Australia last week before being diagnosed with concussion which ruled him out of the remainder of the series.

Now reports are emerging that he may end up missing the day-night Test in Adelaide too due to ICC’s concussion protocols.

“As per ICC’s concussion protocols, after any head injury, a player needs to be rested for 7 to 10 days, which effectively rules Jadeja out of the three-day day/night warm-up game at the SCG from December 11,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“Therefore, it is next to impossible that the Indian team management would field Jadeja, without any warm-up game time ahead of the opening Test,” the source added.

However, if the issue is hamstring, the 32-year-old may even end up missing the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne as well.

Jadeja has been a regular part of India’s XI whenever they have opted for a lone spinner in overseas Tests.

He has so far taken 213 wickets and scored 1869 runs including a century in 49 Tests.

The injury opens the doors for offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin who has staked his claim with an impressive performance while representing India A in an ongoing tour match against Australia A in Sydney.

A commentator during the tour match between India A and Australia A had said “news is Jadeja is out for three weeks” due to concussion. But as per PTI, BCCI sources have indicated the cricketer is recovering well from concussion but attaining full fitness from hamstring injury may take more time.

The first Test starts from December 17 in Adelaide.