Rishabh Pant will not be travelling with the Indian squad to Rajkot for the second ODI against Australia on Wednesday. The wicketkeeper-batsman was diagnosed with concussion on Tuesday and will join the team later as he's still under observation. <p></p> <p></p>"Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later," a BCCI source told <em>PTI</em>. "Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation." <p></p> <p></p>Pant was hit on his helmet in the 44th over after top-edging a short delivery from Australian pacer Pat Cummins which also resulted in his dismissal. While he didn't show any visible signs immediately, BCCI released a statement saying he won't be taking any further part in the series opener at Wankhede due to concussion. <p></p> <p></p>In his stead, KL Rahul kept the wickets. <p></p> <p></p>Pant scored 28 off 33 in India's below par 255-all out in Mumbai after they were asked to bat first by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch. In reply, the tourists made a mockery of the target, chasing it down with 10 wickets to spare. <p></p> <p></p>Both David Warner (128*) and Finch (110*) struck centuries to complete the victory in just 37.4 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. <p></p> <p></p>The second ODI will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on January 17 whole the series finale will be hosted by Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>There has been no official word on whether Pant will be available for selection for the next match.