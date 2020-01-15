Rishabh Pant will not be travelling with the Indian squad to Rajkot for the second ODI against Australia on Wednesday. The wicketkeeper-batsman was diagnosed with concussion on Tuesday and will join the team later as he’s still under observation.

“Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later,” a BCCI source told PTI. “Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation.”

Pant was hit on his helmet in the 44th over after top-edging a short delivery from Australian pacer Pat Cummins which also resulted in his dismissal. While he didn’t show any visible signs immediately, BCCI released a statement saying he won’t be taking any further part in the series opener at Wankhede due to concussion.

In his stead, KL Rahul kept the wickets.

Pant scored 28 off 33 in India’s below par 255-all out in Mumbai after they were asked to bat first by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch. In reply, the tourists made a mockery of the target, chasing it down with 10 wickets to spare.

Both David Warner (128*) and Finch (110*) struck centuries to complete the victory in just 37.4 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second ODI will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on January 17 whole the series finale will be hosted by Bengaluru’s M.Chinnaswamy Stadium.

There has been no official word on whether Pant will be available for selection for the next match.