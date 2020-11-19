India opener Rohit Sharma has started his fitness training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rohit had picked up a hamstring injury during the IPL 2020 and was thus excluded from India’s limited overs squad for the Australia tour.

Rohit though has been picked for the four-match Test series that gets underway from December 17.

His injury had kicked up a storm initially after BCCI selectors didn’t include him in any of the three squads for the high-profile tour. He turned out for a Mumbai Indians training session on the same day as the squad announcement and then went on to play two matches too including the final where he scored a fluent 68 in title win.

BCCI had named a revised squad for the Australia tour in which they made several changes.

Rohit’s fitness gains more importance in light of the fact that Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide to be with his pregnant wife.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests during the tour that gets underway from November 27.

Pacer Ishant Sharma has also started bowling at the NCA Academy under the watchful gaze of Rahul Dravid and chief of selector Sunil Joshi. After suffering an abdomen tear, he returned from midway through the IPL season where he was to represent Delhi Capitals.

Since then, he has doing his injury rehab at NCA. The 32-year-old maily bowled single stump with coaching staff like Paras Mhambrey and Mansur Khan also in attendance.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said he expects the right-arm pacer to get fit in time before the Adelaide Test.

Both Rohit and Ishant will reportedly fly together to Australia for the Test series and then undergo a two-week quarantine period before linking up with their India teammates.