India vs Australia 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Valuable Advice to Indian Batsmen for Day/Night Test

Sachin Tendulkar gave valuable advice to Indian batsmen for the Day/Night Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval. The first Test match between India and Australia is the visitors’ first-ever Pink Ball Test at overseas soil. Earlier, India played their first Day/Night Test, last year against Bangladesh in Kolkata, where they registered a clinical win. While Australia have played 7 Tests under lights so far and won all of them.

Tendulkar said the batsmen have to be extremely aware of the clock and respect the conditions when the sun goes down.

“Whatever I have seen with the pink-ball Tests, you have to be extremely aware of the clock. Whenever the sun is going down and the temperature drops and before dew sets in and the grass is nice and cool, there is going to be a little extra lateral movement of the surface. That is when you don’t just respect the bowler but you also respect the conditions,” Tendulkar said while speaking on Sport in Kolkata.

The 47-year-old claims that the batsmen should make full use of the first session to play aggressive cricket. While the batting great feels it will be necessary to respect the session when the sun goes down and later attack the bowlers when the dew factor comes into play.

“Here in a pink-ball Test, your first session could well be the one where you cash in where you take a little more chances and play more aggressively. Maybe in Australia, the sun goes down later than what it did in Kolkata. In Kolkata, I felt from 4:30 to 6:30 was a critical time where the batsmen had to respect not just the bowler but also the surface and build those partnerships. And once the ball gets wet, you can start playing a little more shots,” he said.

“Maybe towards the end of the 2nd session and the beginning of the last session might be the phase where the ball does a little bit extra where you need to hold back your aggression and natural instincts and be a little more disciplined,” Tendulkar added.

The Master Blaster also recalled his meeting with Team India during their first-ever Day/Night Test in Kolkata last year, where he gave some valuable advice to Virat Kohli and Co.

Also when I met the team in Kolkata and spoke to the team management and obviously there was Virat, if there are 2 wickets, don’t look to score those 20 runs extra. You’re better off declaring at that time and getting their top 3 batters. You might be short by 20 runs but you would have possibly saved 120 runs there,” he signed off.