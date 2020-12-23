India vs Australia 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Reckons ‘Luck’ Eluded India in Adelaide Test

Following the eight-wicket loss, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reckons that ‘luck’ eluded India at Adelaide in the first Test against Australia. The hosts currently lead the four-match Test series 1-0.

Tendulkar believes barring Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, and Hanuma Vihari – the rest which includes Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane – have enough experience and know what has to be done as they have dealt with such pressure situations in the past.

“They have dealt with pressure situations. Barring Prithvi [Shaw], and possibly Mayank [Agarwal], all the players have played enough. Virat, Ajinkya [Rahane], Cheteshwar [Pujara] and [Wriddhiman] Saha have been around while Hanuma Vihari, compared to these guys, has played less. So, players have the ability to soak that pressure and they did their best,” Tendulkar told IANS in an exclusive interview.

“But sometimes you also need luck to be on your side. And as I said there were not a number of occasions when the [Indian] batters were getting beaten and continuing to bat without losing wickets. That did not happen. The edges were going straight to fielders and they were carrying,” he added.

India won the toss and scored 244 and did well to bowl out hosts Australia for 191 to take a 53-run lead. But in the second innings, India inexplicably capitulated for 36 — their lowest ever total — with not a single batsman getting into double digits. And Australia in their second innings scored 93 for two for an easy eight-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.

“In the [Australian] first innings, there were a number of edges but the ball didn’t carry to fielders. I remember, at least three times the ball didn’t carry. In the second innings, the wicket had become harder, and there was more pace and bounce in the surface. There wasn’t exaggerated off-the-seam movement,” said Tendulkar.