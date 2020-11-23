Shubman Gill is on his first trip to Australia as part of Indian cricket team contingent and the youngster is looking forward to the tour that gets underway from November 27. Gill is part of the ODI and Test squad.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, as many T20Is and four Tests in Australia in what will be their first international assignment since the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year.

Gill though hasn’t set any personal goals.

“I am really looking forward to Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited,” said Gill in a video posted by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on their official Twitter handle on Monday.

“The fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team, so it will be fun and exciting. I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour,” he added.

The Indian cricketers are gearing up for the gruelling tour under the guidance of head coach Ravi Shastri, who on Sunday had posted a picture with the 21-year-old Gill.

“Nothing beats a good conversation about the great game,” Shastri had captioned the image in which he can be seen having a chat with the top-order batsman.

Gill would be aiming to add more ODIs to the two he has played for India since making his debut in January last year. So far, in two innings, he has scored 16 runs.

He is regarded as the next big thing in Indian cricket alongside his India Under-19 captain Prithvi Shaw who has played four Tests and three ODIs so far.

Gill was the player-of-the-tournament when India won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2018.