West Indies batting legend Brian Lara feels Suryakumar Yadav should have made the cut for the Australia tour considering his form for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. Lara is the latest in the list of high-profile former cricketers who have said they would have liked to see Yadav on the flight to Australia rather than returning home.

Yadav played a vital role in MI defending their title as they became the IPL champions for a record-extending fifth time. However, he wasn’t part of any Indian limited-overs squads for the Australian tour that is set to get underway from November 27.

The 30-year-old scored 480 runs at an average of 40 during IPL 2020 including two half-centuries while batting at the crucial No.3 spot.

The snub raised several eyebrows and Lara has explained that Yadav’s technique, capability to build innings in pressure situations make him an ideal candidate for an India call-up.

“Yeah, definitely. He’s (Yadav) a class player,” Lara said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected. “I don’t just look at players that score runs, I look at their technique, capabilities under pressure, positions that they’re batting and for me, Suryakumar Yadav has done such a wonderful job for Mumbai.”

“He comes to bat on the back of Rohit Sharma, and Quinton de Kock and every time, they are under pressure, he comes in at No. 3. Just remember, your No. 3 batsman, other than the openers, the No. 3 batsman in any cricket team is normally your best player, your most reliable player. And for me, he has been that for Mumbai Indians and I see no reason why, looking at the squad, he can be a part of it,” Lara added.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is during their tour of Australia to be followed by a four-match Test series next month.