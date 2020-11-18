Head coach Ravi Shastri posted photos from Team India’s tranining session for the upcoming series against Australia starting from November 27. The Men in Blue have already reached Sydney and are following the 14-day quarrantine protocols. The players are allowed to train during the quarrantine period and Cricket Australia have made some special arranements for the travelling team.

Shastri posted photos with flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Shardul Thakur.

“Great to get back to business – with @hardikpandya7 @SDhawan25 @imShard #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,” Shastri captioned the post on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1328888509004881923

In the recently concluded Indian Premier League, Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians clinched record-extending fifth title with win over Shikhar Dhawan’s Delhi Capitals in the summit clash in Dubai. While Shardul Thakur’s Chennai Super Kings failed to replicate their success from previous editions as they didn’t qualify for playoffs for the first time.

The Australia tour will be Team India’s first assignement after March, as the coronavirus outbreak put a break on cricketing world. Majority of Indian players marked their return on the cricket field during the IPL 2020 but some of the Tests speciallist like Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara are yet to play competitve cricket since the coronavirus break.

Virat Kohli will lead India in the three ODIs, three T20Is, and the first of the four Tests, in Adelaide. He will return after the first Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is due for delivery.

The Indian team is on a 69-day all-format tour and will play their first match, an ODI in Sydney on November 27.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper).

