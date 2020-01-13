You just cannot keep Virat Kohli away from creating records. Ahead of the first one-day international against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, the Indian captain is in line to surpass Rahul Dravid in an elite ODI list, led by former captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Kohli has picked 124 catches in 242 ODIs as fielder in the 50-over format and is currently tied in the third spot with Dravid, who also took same number of catches in 340 ODIs. If Kohli does manage to pick at least one catch, he will become the sole third spot holder in the list of most catches taken by an Indian fielder. Azharuddin leads the way with 156 catches in 334 games.

Most catches as fielder for India in ODIs:

156: Mohammad Azharuddin (334 matches)

140: Sachin Tendulkar (463 matches)

124: Rahul Dravid (340 matches)

124: Virat Kohli (242 matches)

102: Suresh Raina (226 matches)

Kohli finds himself on the cusp of equalling the legendary Sachin Tendulkar‘s record at home. Tendulkar (has 49 ODI centuries overall), who holds the record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scored 20 of those hundreds in India. Kohli currently sits on 19 centuries on home soil and will equal the batting great if he crosses the three-figure mark against the Aaron Finch led-Australia at the Wankhede on Tuesday.

Kohli recently became the fastest captain to reach 11,000 international runs when India were facing Sri Lanka in the third and final Twenty20 International at Pune.

Ahead of the three-match series opener against Australia, Kohli said his side is “absolutely open” to play pink-ball Test in their next tour Down Under.

“Look we played the day-night Test here, we were pretty happy with how it went and it has become a very exciting feature of any Test series and we are absolutely up to playing day-night Tests,” Kohli told reporters.

“We are absolutely up for the challenge and whether its Gabba, Perth doesn’t matter to us. We do have the skillsets now to compete against anyone in the world anywhere in any format of the game,” Kohli added.

He also revealed that Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul may all play together with the latter duo jostling for a place in the opening slot along with Rohit.

“Look, a guy in form is always good for the team You obviously want to have the best players available and then choose from what the combination should be for the team. There might be a possibility that all three (Rohit, Shikhar and Rahul) might play. It will be interesting to see what balance we want to take in on the field,” Kohli explained.