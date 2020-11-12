Team India skipper Virat Kohli is expected to get a special treatment during 14-day quarantine in Australia. Team India has already reached Sydney on Thursday for a much-anticipated two-month Australia tour which will commence on November 27 with the three-match ODI series

According to a report in ‘Daily Telegraph’, Kohli will stay in a special penthouse suite where Australian rugby legend Brad Fittler normally puts up.

The Pullman Hotel where the Indian team would put up for the next two weeks was also the base for rugby side New South Wales Blues, who have now shifted to another hotel.

Team India will undergo a 14-day quarantine during which it has been allowed to train.

Kohli will return to India after the opening Test match (December 17 – 21) of the Border-Gavaskar series, which is going to be India’s first Day/Night Test in overseas conditions. The skipper has been granted the paternal leave for the birth of his first child in early January.

The Indian contingent along with Australian stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins arrived late in the afternoon and were whisked away to the Sydney Olympic Park.

The Australian stars returning from UAE after the IPL will, however, join their national team’s camp from November 22. They will train separately.

The white ball games starting from November 27 will be played in two cities of Sydney and Canberra.

Meanwhile, some of the Indian players landed in Sydney with their family members, who will also adhere to the quarantine protocols.

The Men in Blue will also wear the first white-ball retro jersey during the limited-overs series as they will sport navy blue jersey with multi-coloured shoulder stripes. It was India’s jersey for 1992 World Cup and the new kit sponsors MPL are set to bring the retro feel.