India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Nagpur: A Look At Predicted XIs Of Both Teams

New Delhi: After losing the first T20I against Australia, Team India is ready to face the visitors in the second match of the series at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. Both India and Australia had started the current three-match T20I series with the intention of finding the right combination for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Going into the opening match, the Indian team management wanted some more inputs on the opening and middle order batting and the quick bowling options as senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah was not ready to play while senior bowler Mohamad Shami had to withdraw from the series due to a Covid positive test before the start of the series.

Indian batters performed brilliantly in the first match but bowlers’ form in the death overs is still a matter of concern for Rohit Sharma. He will look to pick a balanced side for the second match.

Let’s take a look at the predicted 11 of both the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav/ Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa